Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.

Western Street will be closed at I-40 beginning Sunday, May 22 through Thursday, May 26, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly, while crews paint the steel beams under the I-40/Western bridge.

RESCHEDULED: Beginning Monday, May 23, Helium Road will be closed from the I-40 frontage roads in both directions, under the interstate. It will remain closed for six weeks. This will allow our contractor to remove the old Helium Road and replace it with the new Helium Road. No traffic will be allowed under the I-40 bridges for the duration of this work.

On Monday and Tuesday, May 23 and 24, the two-mile stretch of FM 245 will be closed during the day for seal coat operations. Please seek alternate routes.

On Wednesday, May 24, the right lane of US 87 southbound will be closed from Amarillo Creek to State Loop (SL) 335 for seal coat operations.

On Wednesday, May 25, the I-27 entrance ramp from 34th Avenue will be closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Traffic will detour using the northbound frontage road and northbound entrance ramp at 26th Avenue. This will allow our contractor to safely bore under the interstate for an illumination pole.

The left lane on I-40 westbound will be closed at the Potter/Oldham county line for concrete pavement repair.

I-40 at Whitaker, Lakeside, & Pullman:

The following lane closures will be in place for concrete pavement repair. Lanes will reopen once the concrete reaches the correct strength:

On Monday, May 23, the left lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed at Lakeside Drive beginning at 8 a.m.

On Tuesday, May 24, right and center lanes of I-40 eastbound will be closed at Lakeside Drive beginning at 8 a.m. The I-40 eastbound entrance ramp from Lakeside Drive will be closed during this construction work.

On Wednesday, May 25, the right and center lanes of I-40 westbound will be closed at Lakeside Drive at 6:30 a.m. The I-40 westbound entrance ramp at Airport Boulevard will be closed during this construction work.

On Thursday, May 26, the right and center lanes of I-40 westbound will be closed at Whitaker Road at 6:30 a.m. The I-40 entrance ramp from Lakeside Drive will be closed during this construction work.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

Texas Department of Transportation

