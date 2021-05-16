Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.

On Sunday, May 15, our contractor will set beams on the Amarillo Boulevard westbound bridge between Hughes and McMasters streets over the BNSF railroad. While this is not expected to impact traffic, please drive with caution through this work zone.

Beginning Monday, May 16, Helium Road will be closed from the I-40 frontage roads in both directions, under the interstate. It will remain closed for six weeks. This will allow our contractor to remove the old Helium Road and replace it with the new Helium Road. No traffic will be allowed under the I-40 bridges for the duration of this work.

Starting Tuesday, May 17, watch for various lane closures on the I-27 southbound frontage roads from Western Street to Sundown Lane for seal coat operations.

I-40 at Whitaker, Lakeside, & Pullman:

On Monday, May 16, the right shoulder of I-40 eastbound will be closed from the entrance ramp at Airport Boulevard to the exit ramp at Pullman Road from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for backfill work. Crews will switch to the westbound side and close the right lane from Pullman Road to just past the entrance ramp at Pullman from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. for mow strip repair. The westbound entrance ramp at Pullman Road also will be closed.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

For the latest road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.