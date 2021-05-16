Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.

Various lanes will be closed on State Loop 335 from Bell Street to Washington Street in both directions for seal coat operations. Drivers should also expect short-term ramp closures as crews seal through these areas.

Beginning Monday, May 9, both lanes of the southbound SL 335 (Helium Road) frontage road will open from I-40 to Hillside Drive. All lanes of northbound SL 335 (Helium Road) will be fully closed for two weeks from Hillside Road to I-40. During this time, northbound SL 335 traffic will detour at Hillside Road and use Soncy Road as the alternate route.

Beginning Thursday, May 12, SL 335 westbound will be reduced to one lane from Bell Street to I- 27. During this time, drivers will not be able to turn south onto the I-27 southbound frontage road. Instead, they will need to go to Coulter Street and turn back to access southbound I-27. This will allow crews to perform work in preparation for rebuilding the inside of the I-27 southbound frontage road between the SL 335 frontage roads and I-27.

This reduction in lanes will cause delays and increased congestion in the area.

SL 335 westbound traffic will return to two lanes with the ability to turn south on I-27 no later than Monday, May 16.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

For the latest road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation

