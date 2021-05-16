Who's Hiring?
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

By KFDA Digital
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.

As of last Monday, April 25, the ramp from I-27 NORTHBOUND to I-40 eastbound is closed for guardrail and concrete barrier replacement. This closures is expected to be in place through May 13. Drivers should take I-40 westbound, exit Washington Street, and use the Texas turnaround to access I-40 eastbound.

Crews will make patching repairs and use portable traffic signals in the following areas:

Monday, May 2, on SH 136 southbound between NE 24th Avenue and Amarillo Boulevard.

Tuesday, May 3, on SH 136 northbound between NE 24th Avenue and Amarillo Boulevard.

Also, watch for a flagger on Eastern Street both days as traffic on Eastern Street will be flagged through SH 136.

On Monday, May 2, various lanes will be closed on Spur 228 for seal coat operations.

Watch for various lane closures on SL 335 in both directions from Bell Street to Washington Street for seal coat operations.

I-40 at Whitaker, Lakeside, & Pullman:

On Monday, May 2, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the left lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed from the Pullman Road bridge to east of the I-40/US 287 overpass for center median work.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

For the latest road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.

