Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.

Crews will be seal coating the I-40 entrance and exit ramps at FM 1912 and Spur 228 east of town. Drivers should expect short-term ramp closures in both directions as crews move along.

Starting Monday, April 25, the ramp from I-27 southbound to I-40 eastbound will be closed for guardrail and concrete barrier replacement. This closure is expected to be in place through May 13. Drivers should follow posted detours.

The I-40 westbound exit ramp to Helium Road will be closed overnight from 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 26 to 6 a.m. to Wednesday, April 27 for concrete paving on the frontage road. The westbound frontage road will be closed to through traffic from Soncy Road to Helium Road. Drivers should follow posted detours.

I-40 at Whitaker, Lakeside, & Pullman:

Monday, April 25, the I-40 eastbound exit ramp to Whitaker Road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for pavement back fill.

Tuesday, April 26, the I-40 eastbound exit ramp to Lakeside Drive will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for pavement back fill.

Wednesday, April 27, the right lane of I-40 westbound and right shoulder will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for sign work.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

For the latest road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation

