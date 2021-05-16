Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.

Monday through Wednesday, April 18 – 20, the I-40 westbound exit ramp to Whitaker Road and the right shoulder will be closed from the Whitaker Road exit ramp to the Lakeside Drive entrance ramp from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for grading and riprap work.

Monday, April 18, FM 245 will be closed for patching operations. Traffic on southbound SH 136 will be detoured to El Rancho Road to RM 683 and northbound SH 136 traffic will be detoured to FM 293 to RM 683.

Tuesday, April 19, the right lane of the State Loop (SL) 335 eastbound entrance ramp will be closed at RM 1719 (Western Street) for patching operations.

Wednesday, April 20, crews will be patching the northbound lane of RM 1061, just south of SL 335. Prepare to stop for flaggers.

The left lane of the I-27 southbound frontage road will be closed at FM 2219 for patching repairs.

Tuesday, April 19, the southbound FM 2219 exit ramp will be closed and traffic will be detoured to Rockwell Road.

Wednesday, April 20, the right lanes of the I-27 frontage roads will be closed in both directions. The FM 2219 ramp also will be closed. The connector from FM 2219 to southbound I-27 will be closed temporarily while crews work in the intersection.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

