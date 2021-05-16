Who's Hiring?
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

By KFDA Digital
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.

Tuesday, March 22, the left lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed at Washington Street for bridge joint repair in the downtown interchange.

Watch for various lane closures on State Loop (SL) 335 in both directions between Bell and Western streets while crews perform crack seal operations.

Wednesday, March 23, crews will make patching repairs on the eastbound entrance ramp to SL 335 from Western Street.

Thursday, March 24, crews will make patching repairs on Spur 228. A portable traffic signal will be in place for traffic control.

Monday, March 21, the I-40 eastbound exit ramp to Whitaker Road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for curb and gutter work.

Monday and Tuesday, March 21 and 22, the left turn lane of the I-40 eastbound frontage road approaching the Whitaker turnaround will be closed for about 300 feet from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for curb work.

Wednesday, March 23, the left lane of the I-40 eastbound frontage road, west of the Lakeside Drive exit ramp, will be closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for concrete riprap repair work.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

For the latest road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.

