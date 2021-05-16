Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.

Monday, March 14, the I-40 eastbound entrance ramp from Lakeside Drive will be closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for riprap work behind the curb and gutter.

Tuesday, March 15, the I-40 eastbound entrance ramp from Pullman Road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for riprap work behind the curb and gutter.

Tuesday, March 15, the right lane of US 87 southbound will be closed for patching repairs at FM1719/Givens Road bridge.

Wednesday and Thursday, March 16 and 17, crews will be making patching repairs on Spur 228. Traffic will be controlled with a portable traffic signal. Drivers should be prepared to stop.

34th Avenue will be closed in both directions at the new State Loop (SL) 335/Helium Road frontage roads while our contractor works to raise the intersection to the new grade.

Wednesday, March 16, a contractor for the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will be removing overhead sign bridges on I-27 that span over the north- and southbound lanes of the interstate. The following closures will be in place overnight to help minimize the impact on drivers:

The left and center northbound lanes will be closed from 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 16 to 6 a.m. Thursday, March 17 from the Moss Street exit ramp to the Washington Street entrance ramp.

The left and center southbound lanes will be closed from 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 16 to 6 a.m. Thursday, March 17 from the 34th Avenue exit ramp to the Georgia Street entrance ramp.

From 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 16 to 3 a.m. Thursday, March 17, I-27 northbound will be closed and traffic will be moved to the northbound frontage road from the Moss Street entrance ramp to the Washington Street entrance ramp.

From 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 16 to 3 a.m. Thursday, March 17, I-27 southbound will be closed and traffic will be moved to the southbound frontage road from the 34th Avenue entrance to the Georgia Street entrance ramp.

Washington Street and Parker Street/Moss Lane will be closed to through traffic while this work takes place.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

For the latest road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

