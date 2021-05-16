Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.

Maintenance crews will perform crack seal operations in the following locations:

On Monday, March 7, on Spur 591/NE 24th Avenue between State Loop (SL) 335 and Folsom Road – shoulder work closure.

On Tuesday, March 8, on Spur 591/NE 24th Avenue between LP 335 and Folsom Road – the eastbound left lane will be closed.

On Wednesday, March 9 on Spur 591/NE 24th Avenue between LP 335 and Folsom Road – the westbound left lane will be closed.

Various lane closures in both directions of US 87 from 11th Avenue to St. Francis Drive for fog seal operations.

Various lane closures on SL 335 in both directions from Bell Street to Washington Street for crack seal operations.

Watch for mobile herbicide operations in town along the shoulders and at intersections of I-27 and I-40.

On Tuesday, March 8, there will be various lane closures on I-40 westbound in the area of Pullman Road starting at 7:30 a.m. for concrete pavement repairs.

The ramp from I-40 eastbound to I-27 southbound is expected to remain closed through the end of the week as median barrier work progresses. Drivers can access I-27 southbound via the 26th Avenue exit.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

For the latest road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.