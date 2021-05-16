Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

By KFDA Digital
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 12:49 AM CST
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.

Whitaker, Lakeside & Pullman:

Monday through Friday, Feb. 14 – 18, the right lane of the I-40 westbound frontage road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for sidewalk work.

Monday, Feb. 14, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the left shoulder and two left lanes of I-40 eastbound will be closed from west of Eastern Street to just past Whitaker Road for milling and overlay work.

Tuesday, Feb. 15, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the right shoulder and right two lanes of I-40 eastbound will be closed from west of Eastern Street to just past Whitaker Road for milling and overlay work. The I-40 eastbound entrance ramp from Eastern Street and I-40 eastbound exit ramp from Whitaker Road also will be closed.

Wednesday Feb. 16, the right shoulder and right lane of I-40 westbound will be closed at Pullman Road from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for metal beam guardrail repair.

Thursday, Feb. 17, the right shoulder and right lane of I-40 westbound will be closed at Whitaker Road for metal beam guardrail repair. When that repair is completed, crews will switch over to I-40 eastbound and the right shoulder and right lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed at Pullman Road. Repairs are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

I-40 & Helium Road:

Saturday, Feb. 19, Helium Road will be closed in both directions under I-40 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. while our contractor places the beams for spans one and two of the new I-40 eastbound bridge.

Patching & Crack Seal Maintenance:

Monday, Feb. 14, crews will be working in the right lane of State Loop (SL) 335 westbound at the FM 1719 (Western Street) entrance ramp.

Tuesday, Feb. 15, crews will be working on Spur 228 northbound between US 287 and I-40. Prepare to stop at portable traffic signals.

Wednesday, Feb. 16, crews will be working on Spur 228 southbound between US 287 and I-40. Prepare to stop at portable traffic signals.

Thursday, Feb. 17, crews will be working on Spur 228 northbound between I-40 and Amarillo College East campus entrance. Prepare to stop for flaggers.

Expect various lane closures on Amarillo Boulevard from Grand Street to SL 335.

The right lane of SL 335 northbound (Soncy Road) will be closed at 45th Avenue.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

For the latest road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.

