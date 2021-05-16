Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.

Hot Mix Overlay on I-40 Westbound:

On Monday, Feb. 7, the right shoulder and right lane of I-40 westbound will be closed from 3,000 feet east of to 3,000 feet west of Lakeside Drive from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The westbound entrance ramp from Airport Boulevard also will be closed.

On Tuesday, Feb. 8, the left shoulder and left and center lanes of I-40 will be closed from 3,000 feet east of to just past Whitaker Road from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The westbound entrance ramp from Lakeside Drive also will be closed.

On Wednesday, Feb. 9, the left shoulder and left and center lanes of I-40 westbound will be closed from 3,000 feet east of to 3,000 feet west of Whitaker Road from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The westbound entrance ramp from Whitaker Road also will be closed.

On Thursday, Feb. 10, right shoulder and right lane of I-40 westbound will be closed from 3,000 feet east of to just past Whitaker Road from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The westbound entrance ramp from Lakeside Drive also will be closed.

On Friday, Feb. 11, the right shoulder and right lane of I-40 westbound will be closed from 3,000 feet east to 3,000 feet west of Whitaker Road from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The westbound entrance ramp from Whitaker Road also will be closed.

Regular Maintenance/Other:

The right lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed at Bushland for slope repair.

Watch for various lane closures on Amarillo Boulevard from Eastern Street to SL 335 for crack seal operations.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

For the latest road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation

