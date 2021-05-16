Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.

Whitaker, Lakeside, Pullman Bridge Replacements Project:

On Monday, Jan. 31, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the left shoulder and the left and center lanes of I-40 westbound will be closed from 3,000 feet east of to 3,000 feet west of Lakeside Drive for hot mix overlay operations on the west side of Lakeside Drive. The ramps in this area will remain open.

On Tuesday, Feb. 1, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the right lane of the I-40 westbound frontage road will be closed from Airport Boulevard to the La Quinta Hotel area for concrete work on the sidewalk pedestrian ramps.

On Tuesday, Feb. 1, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the right shoulder and right and center lanes of I-40 westbound will be closed from 3,000 feet east of to 3,000 feet west of Lakeside Drive for hot mix overlay operations on the east side of Lakeside Drive. The ramps in this area will remain open.

Regular Maintenance/Other:

The right lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed at Bushland for slope repair.

Watch for various lane closures on Amarillo Boulevard from Eastern Street to SL 335 for crack seal operations.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

