Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

By KFDA Digital
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 1:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.

Whitaker, Lakeside, Pullman Bridge Replacements Project:

On Monday, Jan. 31, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the left shoulder and the left and center lanes of I-40 westbound will be closed from 3,000 feet east of to 3,000 feet west of Lakeside Drive for hot mix overlay operations on the west side of Lakeside Drive. The ramps in this area will remain open.

On Tuesday, Feb. 1, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the right lane of the I-40 westbound frontage road will be closed from Airport Boulevard to the La Quinta Hotel area for concrete work on the sidewalk pedestrian ramps.

On Tuesday, Feb. 1, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the right shoulder and right and center lanes of I-40 westbound will be closed from 3,000 feet east of to 3,000 feet west of Lakeside Drive for hot mix overlay operations on the east side of Lakeside Drive. The ramps in this area will remain open.

Regular Maintenance/Other:

The right lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed at Bushland for slope repair.

Watch for various lane closures on Amarillo Boulevard from Eastern Street to SL 335 for crack seal operations.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

For the latest road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

48-year-old Douglas Leonard Voigt, arrested on murder charges (Source: Potter County Jail)
Amarillo woman killed, another injured in shooting
Amarillo police investigating 1 man found dead near railroad tracks
West Texas A&M professor Dr. Richard Kazmaier has been charged with wildlife trafficking.
West Texas A&M associate professor indicted for violating Endangered Species Act
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Wildcat Bluff Nature Center is now a part of the Discovery Center.
The Don Harrington Discovery Center has acquired the Wildcat Bluff Nature Center

Latest News

Life skills instruction offered to area pre teen girls
Life skills instruction offered to area pre teen girls
Gracie's Project Animal Shelter hosts community blood drive
Gracie's Project Animal Shelter hosts community blood drive
Saturday Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 1/29
Saturday Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 1/29
Adrian's Weather Update
Adrian's Weather Update