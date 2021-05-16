Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.

Helium Road (SL 335) at I-40 Project:

On Tuesday, Jan. 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., traffic will be switched from the current I-40 westbound frontage road to the new I-40 westbound frontage road.

On Thursday, Jan. 27, I-40 westbound will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. while the contractor clears debris from the lanes and replaces reflectors and glare screens. Traffic will be moved to the new I-40 westbound frontage road at the Helium Road exit and then back to I-40 westbound at the new entrance ramp from Helium Road.

Whitaker, Lakeside, Pullman Bridge Replacements Project:

On Monday, Jan. 24, the left shoulder and left and center lanes of I-40 eastbound will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from 2,000 feet west of Pullman Road to 2,000 feet east of Pullman Road, for hot mix overlay operations.

On Tuesday, Jan. 25, the right shoulder and right and center lanes of I-40 eastbound will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from 2,000 feet west of Pullman Road to 2,000 feet east of Pullman Road for hot mix overlay operations.

The Texas turnarounds at Lakeside Drive will be closed for work on the concrete rail at the columns.

Regular Maintenance/Other:

On Monday, Jan. 24, the 26th Avenue exit ramp at the downtown interchange will be closed for guardrail work.

Crews will be making repairs to the 3rd Avenue bridge throughout the week requiring the following closures:

Monday, Jan. 24, the right and center lanes of State Loop (SL) 335 southbound between US 60 and 3rd Avenue as well as the 3rd Avenue exit ramp. Traffic will be detoured to Airport Boulevard.

Tuesday, Jan. 25, the left lanes of SL 335 at 3rd Avenue in both directions.

Wednesday, Jan. 26, the right lane of SL 335 northbound and the 3rd Avenue entrance ramp. Traffic will be detoured to Airport Boulevard.

On Thursday, Jan. 27, watch for crews working in the northbound shoulder of RM 1061 near Tascocita Circle, removing trees and brush.

The right lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed at Bushland for slope repair.

The right lane of eastbound Amarillo Boulevard will be closed from Eastern Street to SL 335 for crack seal operations.

There will be various lanes closed in the downtown interchange for bridge maintenance.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

For the latest road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation

