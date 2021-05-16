Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

By KFDA Digital
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 4:22 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.

Beginning in the afternoon, Monday, Jan. 17, and continuing through the rest of the week for guardrail work:

The I-40 eastbound entrance ramps from Georgia and Crockett streets will be closed.

The right lane of I-40 eastbound from Georgia Street to the downtown interchange will be closed.

Alternating lane closures will be in place entering the downtown interchange from I-40 eastbound heading into downtown.

The 26th Avenue exit ramp at the downtown interchange is expected to close later in the week.

The right lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed at Bushland for slope repair.

Expect various lane closures on I-40 at Airport Boulevard for bridge maintenance work.

There will be various lane closures on Amarillo Boulevard from State Loop (SL) 335 to Eastern Street in both directions for crack seal operations.

Watch for shoulder closures and drive with caution in the following areas as crews remove trees from TxDOT’s right of way:

Tuesday, Jan. 18, on RM 1061 between Westcliff and SL 335.

Thursday, Jan. 20, on US 87 southbound at the Canadian River and US 87 northbound at Crawford Flats.

Whitaker, Lakeside, Pullman Bridge Replacements Project

Monday through Friday, Jan. 17 – 21

The east- and westside turnarounds at Lakeside Drive will be closed while construction work takes place around the Lakeside Drive bridge columns.

Monday, Jan. 17

The right shoulder and right lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from the Pullman Road exit to just past the Pullman Road exit for concrete placement on the northeast slope at Pullman Road.

The left shoulder and left and center lanes of I-40 westbound will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from 3,000 feet east of Pullman Road to 2,000 feet west of Pullman Road for hot mix mill and fill operations on the east and west sides of Pullman Road.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

The right shoulder and right lane of I-40 westbound will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from 3,000 feet east of Pullman Road to 2,000 feet west of Pullman Road. The Pullman Road entrance and exit ramps will also be closed in both directions for hot mix mill and fill operations.

The US 287 northbound lanes will be closed with traffic diverted to the I-40 westbound frontage road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 19

The left shoulder and left and center lanes of I-40 westbound will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from the Lakeside Drive exit ramp to Lakeside Drive for hot mix mill and fill and overlay operations on the east side of Lakeside Drive.

Thursday, Jan. 20

The right shoulder and right lane of I-40 westbound will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from the Lakeside Drive exit ramp to Lakeside Drive for hot mix mill and fill and overlay operations on the east side of Lakeside Drive.

Friday, Jan. 21

The left shoulder and left and center lanes of I-40 westbound will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from 3,000 feet before the Whitaker Road exit ramp to 2,000 feet past the Whitaker Road exit ramp for hot mix overlay operations on the west side of Lakeside Drive.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

For the latest road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have arrested a student after setting fireworks on campus this afternoon.
Amarillo police arrest student after setting fireworks on school campus
KFDA News at Six
Panhandle schools closing down due to high number of COVID-19 cases
Fire graphic
Crews stop fire progression in Scotts Acres, area open for residents to return
The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
Hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff; captor dead
Antonio Levario, arrested for selling meth in Amarillo (Source: Randall County Jail)
Court documents: Man admits to selling nearly $1 million worth of meth in Amarillo

Latest News

Saturday Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 1/15
Saturday Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 1/15
Annual Tri-State Open Chili Championship benefits Texas Plains Chapter Make-A-Wish
Annual Tri-State Open Chili Championship benefits Texas Plains Chapter Make-A-Wish
Opportunity School is offering a variety of staff positions
Opportunity School is offering a variety of staff positions
Western Equipment awards Ag-Tech scholarships to five area students
Western Equipment awards Ag-Tech scholarships to five area students