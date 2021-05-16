Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

By KFDA Digital
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 1:26 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.

On Monday, Jan. 10, the right lane of the I-40 westbound frontage road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for milling and hot mix overlay.

Tuesday through Thursday, Jan. 10 – 12, the left lane of the I-40 westbound frontage road, the I-40 exit ramp to Whitaker Road, and the I-40 entrance ramp from Lakeside Drive, will be closed for hot mix overlay.

The left lane of the I-40 eastbound frontage road will be closed from Ross Street to Nelson Street for slope repair.

The left lane of I-40 westbound will be closed at Arnot Road for bridge deck repairs.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

For the latest road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Dwayne Soto was found guilty by a jury of the charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly...
Man sentenced for trying to run ex-girlfriend off I-27 near Canyon
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Amarillo police have arrested two people for stealing catalytic converters near Soncy Road...
Amarillo police arrested 2 people for stealing catalytic converters near Soncy Road
A man accidentally discharged his firearm at a shooting range in Parma, Ohio.
GRAPHIC: Woman shot after man’s gun accidentally discharges at Ohio shooting range
37-year-old Fabian Saldana III, arrested for Tulia homicide (Source: Tulia Police Department)
Law enforcement arrests man in Amarillo for Tulia homicide

Latest News

Jacob Whaley, 34, and his 2-year-old son, Jacob Dawson, had a bond like no other, family...
Dad found dead in snowstorm left car to get home to son
Saturday Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 12/8
Saturday Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 12/8
Amarillo monoclonal antibody treatment will resume pending additional supply
Amarillo monoclonal antibody treatment will resume pending additional supply
Fire crews put out flames from derailed train near U.S. 287
Fire crews put out flames from derailed train near U.S. 287