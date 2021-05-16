Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.

On Monday, Jan. 10, the right lane of the I-40 westbound frontage road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for milling and hot mix overlay.

Tuesday through Thursday, Jan. 10 – 12, the left lane of the I-40 westbound frontage road, the I-40 exit ramp to Whitaker Road, and the I-40 entrance ramp from Lakeside Drive, will be closed for hot mix overlay.

The left lane of the I-40 eastbound frontage road will be closed from Ross Street to Nelson Street for slope repair.

The left lane of I-40 westbound will be closed at Arnot Road for bridge deck repairs.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

For the latest road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation

