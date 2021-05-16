Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.

Early in the week, maintenance crews will be working in the following areas:

The right shoulder of I-40 westbound will be closed from Nelson Street to Arthur Street for edge work.

Along I-40 in the areas of Grand Street, NE 24th Avenue, and Soncy Road, crews will be working in the sloped areas for cleaning and erosion control. Watch for shoulder closures around each area where crews are present.

On Tuesday, Dec. 21,watch for flaggers on the I-40 eastbound frontage road at Helium Road from 9 a.m. to approximately 4 p.m.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

For the latest road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation

