Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

By KFDA Digital
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.

Monday, Dec. 13, I-40 eastbound will be closed for approximately six hours beginning at 8 a.m. while the contractor finishes replacing glare screens through the construction zone. Traffic will be detoured to the frontage road at Helium Road and re-enter the interstate at Soncy Road.

Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 13 and 14, I-40 eastbound will be reduced to one lane from Western Street to Crockett Street.

The eastbound I-40 entrance ramp from Paramount Boulevard will be closed Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 13 and 14, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

Monday through Friday, Dec. 13 – 17, the right lane of the I-40 westbound frontage road will be closed from Airport Boulevard to Whitaker Road from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for milling and hot mix operations. Once the right lane is paved, the lane closure will move to the center and left lanes.

Tuesday, Dec. 14 the left lane of US 87 southbound will be closed at the railroad bridge, just south of Amarillo Creek, while crews make patching repairs.

Tuesday, Dec. 14, the left and center lanes of I-40 westbound will be closed at Coulter Street for patching repairs.

Wednesday, Dec. 15, the right and center lanes of Buchanan Street will be closed at 15th Avenue going into downtown for bridge deck repairs.

Wednesday, Dec. 15, crews will make patching repairs on northbound State Loop (SL) 335, just past the SH 136 exit ramp.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

For the latest road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.

