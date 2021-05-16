Go Local
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

By KFDA Digital
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 11:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.

Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 6 – 8, watch for flagging operations on State Loop 335 between 9th Avenue and Coulter Road while crews make patching repairs.

On I-40, the right shoulders will be closed in both directions between Ross and Nelson streets for edge repair.

Watch for various lane closures on the I-27 southbound frontage road from 26th Avenue to Bell Street while crews make patching repairs.

The left and center lanes of US 87 southbound will be closed at 15th Avenue for bridge deck repair.

On Thursday and Friday, Dec. 9 and 10, I-40 eastbound will be reduced to one lane from Western Street to Crockett Street.

The eastbound I-40 entrance ramp from Paramount Boulevard will be closed Thursday and Friday, Dec. 9 and 10, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

For the latest road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.

