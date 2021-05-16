Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

By KFDA Digital
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 1:31 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.

Monday, Nov. 22, the right and left shoulders of US 87 near the Canadian River will alternately close for new sign installations.

Monday, Nov. 22, the left lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed from Whitaker Road to past Lakeside Drive from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for work on the concrete riprap in the Lakeside Drive area.

Tuesday, Nov. 23, the left lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed from Whitaker Road to past Lakeside Drive from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for removal of the portable concrete barriers.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

For the latest road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrews bus accident
Three people killed in Andrews ISD bus accident on I-20
The scene of a building fire in downtown Amarillo.
AFD: No one injured in fire at abandoned building in downtown Amarillo
UPDATE CANCEL AMBER ALERT
New Mexico 10-year-old has been located in Potter County
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after school band’s bus crashes in Texas
Live High School Football
Stream high school football playoff games here

Latest News

Annual Candy Cane Lane in Dumas
Annual Candy Cane Lane in Dumas
Discovery Center hosts Wildlife Friendsgiving
Discovery Center hosts Wildlife Friendsgiving
How you can help Toys for Tots this holiday season
How you can help Toys for Tots this holiday season
Salvation Army kicks off their Angel Tree Program
Salvation Army kicks off their Angel Tree Program