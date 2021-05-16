Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.

Monday, Nov. 22, the right and left shoulders of US 87 near the Canadian River will alternately close for new sign installations.

Monday, Nov. 22, the left lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed from Whitaker Road to past Lakeside Drive from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for work on the concrete riprap in the Lakeside Drive area.

Tuesday, Nov. 23, the left lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed from Whitaker Road to past Lakeside Drive from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for removal of the portable concrete barriers.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

For the latest road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.