Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.

Tuesday, June 1, the 26th Avenue entrance ramp to I-27 and the I-27 northbound to I-40 westbound ramp will be closed for crash cushion removal and guardrail replacement.

Tuesday, June 1, and continuing for about a month, the I-40 westbound to US 287 northbound ramp will be closed for guardrail removal and concrete barrier placement.

The right lane of the I-40 westbound frontage road will be closed from the Lakeside Drive to just west of the new Toot’n Totum truck stop, beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, June 1. This closure will be in place for about a week for installation of a drainage inlet behind the curb.

Beginning Tuesday, June 1, SL 335 traffic will be moved to the inside lanes over the Bell Street bridge. This new traffic pattern will be in place into September 2021 and affect Loop traffic from approximately Western Street to I-27 (illustration below). This will allow crews to:

Extend the existing retaining wall at Bell Street.

Construct an exit ramp from the existing westbound main lanes to the westbound frontage road.

Construct an entrance ramp from the eastbound frontage road to the eastbound main lanes.

TxDOT (TxDOT)

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation

