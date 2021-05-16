Go Local
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

By KFDA Digital
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.

On Monday, Nov. 8, crews will be patching a four-mile stretch of RM 1061 between RM 2381 and south of the cell tower at road marker 96. Watch for a flagger and temporary signal lights.

Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 8 and 9, from 9 to 11:30 a.m., the left and center lanes of I-40 westbound will be closed from Ross Street to Washington Street for bridge joint repair and concrete pavement repair.

Monday through Friday, Nov. 8 – 12 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, the right lane of the I-40 westbound frontage road will be closed from Lakeside Drive to Auction Boulevard for sidewalk construction behind the north curb.

Throughout the week, there will be drainage ditch maintenance that will close the right lane on Soncy Road at the intersections of Buccola Avenue and Perry Street.

Bridge Repair Tuesday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly will necessitate the following closures:

The I-40 westbound to I-27 southbound ramp

Various lanes on I-27 southbound under I-40

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

For the latest road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.

