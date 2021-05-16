Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.

The left and center lanes of I-40 westbound will be closed from 8:30 to 11 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 1 and 2, for bridge joint repair on the Santa Fe overpass.

The right and center lanes of I-40 westbound will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 3 and 4, for bridge joint repair at Crockett Street, if weather allows.

On Monday, Nov. 1, maintenance crews will be patching State Loop (SL) 335 in Potter County between Coulter Road and Hester Road. Traffic control will include closing one lane with temporary signal lights.

Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 3, the exit ramp from I-40 eastbound to US 87 northbound (downtown Amarillo exit), will be reduced to one lane for concrete barrier replacement.

I-40 Bridges (east of downtown Amarillo):

Monday through Friday, Nov. 1 – 5, the right lane of the I-40 westbound frontage road, will be closed from 1,000 feet west of Lakeside Drive to Auction Drive for work on the sidewalk behind the north curb. This work will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

On Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 1 and 2, the right shoulder of I-40 eastbound will be closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. just before the Pullman Road exit, as well as the left lane of the eastbound frontage road at Pullman Road while crews work on the riprap at the exit ramp gore.

On Tuesday, Nov. 2, the right lane on the I-40 eastbound frontage road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. just before Lakeside Drive to work on the curb inlet at the east side of the Petro Truck Stop driveway.

On Wednesday, Nov. 3, the right shoulder of I-40 eastbound will be closed at the Whitaker, Lakeside, and Pullman bridges from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. while crews pull wire to the bridge lights.

On Thursday and Friday, Nov. 4 and 5, the left lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed east of Lakeside Drive to remove the portable barrier.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

