Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

By KFDA Digital
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 12:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.

The right lane of the westbound I-40 frontage road will be closed Monday through Friday, Oct. 25 – 29, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily from Auction Boulevard to Whitaker Road, for sidewalk work behind the north curb and gutter.

Watch for various closures at the intersection of State Loop (SL) 335/Helium Road and Hillside Drive for paving operations.

On I-27 southbound coming out of downtown, the left and center lanes will be closed Monday, Oct. 25, for concrete pavement repairs in the interchange.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 26 and 27, the left lane of the I-27 southbound frontage road will be closed from SL 335/Hollywood Road to Sundown Lane for mill and fill operations. The exit ramp from I-27 southbound to Sundown Lane will also be closed.

Potter County maintenance crews will perform fog seal operations:

Monday, Oct. 25, the left lane of US 87 southbound will be closed from Amarillo Creek to the Mobley Street exit ramp.

Tuesday, Oct. 26, the right lane of US 87 southbound will be closed from Amarillo Creek to the Mobley Street exit ramp.

Wednesday, Oct. 27, the left lane of US 87 southbound will be closed from FM 1719/Givens Road to State Loop (SL) 335/St. Francis Avenue.

Thursday, Oct. 28, the right lane of US 87 southbound will be closed from FM 1719/Givens Rd to SL335/St. Francis Avenue.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

For the latest road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.

