Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.

On Monday, Oct. 18, eastbound State Loop (SL) 335 will be closed for pavement repairs between North Coulter Street and Hester Road. Traffic will be controlled by portable traffic signals.

The right lane of the westbound I-40 frontage road will be closed from Auction Boulevard to Whitaker Road between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily for sidewalk construction.

Expect various lane closures on the I-40 frontage roads in both directions from Arthur Street to Nelson Street for mill and fill operations.

Watch for mowers and crews with weed eaters along Amarillo Boulevard.

On Saturday, Oct. 23, the right lane and shoulder of I-27 southbound will be closed during the day from Bell Street to Sundown Lane for concrete work on the slopes.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

For the latest road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation

