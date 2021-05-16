Viewers Choice Awards
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

By KFDA Digital
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 1:43 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.

Expect various lane closures throughout the week on Taylor and Pierce Streets on the downtown overpasses for patching repairs.

On the 15th Avenue overpasses coming out of downtown, there will be various lane closures for bridge deck repairs.

On Monday, Oct. 11, the right lane of US 87 southbound will be closed from Mobley Street to St. Francis/State Loop (SL) 335 for sealcoat operations.

On Tuesday, Oct. 12, the left lane of US 87 southbound will be closed from Amarillo Creek to Reclamation Road for sealcoat operations.

On Wednesday, Oct. 13, watch for mobile operations in the right lane of US 87 southbound from Amarillo Creek to St. Francis/SL 335 while crews sweep loose sealcoat rock.

On Wednesday, Oct. 13, watch for mobile operations on FM 2176 from SL 335 to FM 1719 while crews install new mailboxes.

On Thursday, Oct. 14, watch for flaggers on SL 335 between Coulter Street and Hester Road as crews make patching repairs.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

For the latest road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.

