Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

By KFDA Digital
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.

On Monday, Oct. 4, the right lane of US 87 southbound will be closed from Willow Creek Avenue to St. Francis/State Loop 335 for patching repairs. All ramps will remain open.

On Monday, Oct. 4, watch for various lane closures on I-27 under the McCormick Road overpass for sealcoat operations.

On Tuesday, Oct. 5 , the right lane of US 87 southbound will be closed for seal coat operations starting at Amarillo Creek and working south.

Tuesday through Friday, Oct. 4 – 8, expect various lane closures on Amarillo Boulevard in both directions for patching repairs from 9th Avenue to McMasters Street.

On Wednesday, Oct. 6, the right lane of US 87 southbound will be closed for seal coat operations starting north of Reclamation Road and working south to Mobley Avenue.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

For the latest road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.

