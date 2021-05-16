Viewers Choice Awards
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

By KFDA Digital
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.

On Monday, Sept. 20, the center lane of I-27 northbound will be closed from 26th Avenue to Moss Street for patching repairs.

Monday, Sept. 20, the right lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed in various locations for patching repairs.

Tuesday, Sept. 21, the left and center lanes of I-40 will be closed from Nelson Street to Lakeside Drive for patching repairs.

A traffic switch on State Loop (SL) 335/Hollywood Road at I-27 is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 23. Traffic will be switched from the mainlanes of Loop 335 to the frontage roads in both directions from Western Street to just west of I-27. Traffic will be in this pattern for approximately three months.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

For the latest road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation

