Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

By KFDA Digital
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.

Tuesday, May 25, the right lane of US 87 northbound will be closed at FM 1719 (Given Road) for patching repairs.

Wednesday, May 26, watch for various lane closures on Lakeside Drive at I-40 and the westbound turnaround from 3 a.m. until after Noon while crews pour the eastbound Lakeside Drive bridge deck.

The lane closure will begin with the northbound right lane then move as follows:

- Northbound left lane, turning lane, and the southbound turning lane.

- Southbound right lane.

Thursday, May 27, Georgia Street will be closed under I-40 while crews progress with bridge deck pour operations.

Georgia Street will be closed one direction at a time, including the turnarounds, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Motorists will need to plan for detours and more details will be provided on social media @TxDOTAmarillo as the date approaches.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.

