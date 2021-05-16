Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.

On I-27, the left lane is closed in both directions from 45th Avenue to the downtown interchange while crews remove the guard fence from the center median and install a new concrete barrier and illumination. This will be in place for several weeks.

Lakeside Drive at I-40:

Monday, Sept. 13, the southbound left lane and left turn lane of Lakeside Drive will be closed from 9 to 11 a.m. while crews mount the clearance sign brackets on the bridge structure.

Tuesday, Sept. 14, the southbound left lane and left turn lane of Lakeside Drive will be closed from 9 to 11 a.m. while crews mount the clearance sign.

Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 13 and 14, the right lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed from Nelson Street to Pullman Road for patching repairs.

Wednesday, Sept. 15, the left and center lanes of I-40 eastbound will be closed from Bolton Street to Lakeside Drive for patching repairs. This work may extend into Thursday, Sept. 16.

Wednesday through Friday, Sept. 15 – 17, the left lanes of the I-40 frontage roads will be closed in both directions at Whitaker Road from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while crews remove the low-profile concrete barrier.

As work progresses on State Loop (SL) 335/Hollywood Road at I-27, motorists should prepare for a traffic switch that will take place Friday, Sept. 18 and will be in place for approximately three months. Traffic will be switched from the mainlanes of SL 335 to the frontage roads in both directions from Western Street to just west of I-27.

