Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

By KFDA Digital
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.

On Tuesday, Sept. 7, Helium Road will close north of the westbound I-40 frontage road while crews place a culvert under the road. Helium Road should reopen by Thursday, Sept. 9, at 5 p.m.

On Tuesday, Sept. 7, motorists traveling US 87 at the Canadian River bridge should expect a traffic switch following striping work in both directions for the road widening project.

Watch for various lane closures in the following areas for patching repairs:

The westbound I-40 frontage road from Airport Boulevard to Eastern Street.

The northbound I-27 frontage road from Bell Street to Western Street.

Watch for various lane closures on FM 1541 in both directions from 58th Avenue to Wineinger Road for concrete repairs on the bridge deck.

On Tuesday, Sept. 7, slow down and give space to mobile operations as crews will be cutting high edges on State Loop (SL) 335 eastbound from US 87 to SH 136 and on SH 136 from FM 1912 to Amarillo Boulevard.

For the latest road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wrap Up
Wrap Up Scores
Fernando Adame, Jr.
Amarillo man sentenced for aggravated assault, leaving victim ‘to die like a stray dog’
Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season
South Mississippi home sales are picking up thanks to a slowly moving job market and low...
Homeowners who are struggling to pay mortgages in Amarillo could get assistance
An estimated 8.9 million people will lose these weekly benefit payments.
Federal unemployment benefits expire Monday

Latest News

Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures
Teen Universe Amarillo prepares for pageant
Teen Universe Amarillo prepares for pageant
City of Amarillo Labor Day schedule will impact trash collection, transit
City of Amarillo Labor Day schedule will impact trash collection, transit