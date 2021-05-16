Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.

On Tuesday, Sept. 7, Helium Road will close north of the westbound I-40 frontage road while crews place a culvert under the road. Helium Road should reopen by Thursday, Sept. 9, at 5 p.m.

On Tuesday, Sept. 7, motorists traveling US 87 at the Canadian River bridge should expect a traffic switch following striping work in both directions for the road widening project.

Watch for various lane closures in the following areas for patching repairs:

The westbound I-40 frontage road from Airport Boulevard to Eastern Street.

The northbound I-27 frontage road from Bell Street to Western Street.

Watch for various lane closures on FM 1541 in both directions from 58th Avenue to Wineinger Road for concrete repairs on the bridge deck.

On Tuesday, Sept. 7, slow down and give space to mobile operations as crews will be cutting high edges on State Loop (SL) 335 eastbound from US 87 to SH 136 and on SH 136 from FM 1912 to Amarillo Boulevard.

