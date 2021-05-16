Viewers Choice Awards
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

By KFDA Digital
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.

Beginning Sunday, Aug. 29, there will be various lane closures on I-27 southbound from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly for overlay work. Work will take place starting at Bell Street and progressing south throughout the week with work finishing up at the I-27/US 60 split, just north of W. Country Club Road.

On Monday, Aug. 30, the left lane of I-40 westbound will be closed just west of Airport Boulevard to west of Lakeside Drive. The closure will be from 7 a.m. until approximately Noon while crews reposition portable concrete traffic barriers.

The right lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed at Eastern Street on Tuesday, Aug. 31. The entrance ramp will also be closed from Eastern Street to I-40 eastbound. This closure will help facilitate maintenance on the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) – a series of cameras that monitor traffic flow.

For the latest road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.

