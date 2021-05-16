Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.

Beginning Sunday, Aug. 22, crews will be working overnight milling and overlaying I-27 southbound between Western Street and the I-27/US 60 Canyon split. Watch for various lane closures.

On Thursday, Aug. 26, Coulter Street will be closed under State Loop (SL) 335 from 6:30 p.m. to Midnight for bridge work.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

For the latest road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation

