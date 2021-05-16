Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

By KFDA Digital
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.

Beginning Sunday, Aug. 22, crews will be working overnight milling and overlaying I-27 southbound between Western Street and the I-27/US 60 Canyon split. Watch for various lane closures.

On Thursday, Aug. 26, Coulter Street will be closed under State Loop (SL) 335 from 6:30 p.m. to Midnight for bridge work.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

For the latest road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police at apartments on 14th and Roberts (Source: KFDA)
UPDATE: The suspect involved in the shooting with Amarillo police officers has died
Texas Compassionate Use program extends to include people with PTSD and Cancer
New law expands Texas medical marijuana program to include people with PTSD and cancer of all stages
FILE - This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans.
Major credit card processor reports systems working after nationwide outage
Police at apartments on 14th and Roberts (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo police arrested man who was wanted for felony charges near South Roberts
Suspect Vehicle
Potter County patrol unit struck by vehicle while deputies, K-9 were inside

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill from the East Room...
Biden says US-led evacuation from Kabul is accelerating
Sunday Weekend Edition, 5:30 p.m., 8/22
Sunday Weekend Edition, 5:30 p.m., 8/22
Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall and is expected to cause major problems for millions on the...
Henri: Flood, massive power outage threat to millions
Two people have been killed in a Saturday night shooting at Buddy Holly Park, 1101 N. University.
LPD: Man shot himself as police approached scene at Buddy Holly Park, 2 dead