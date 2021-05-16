Viewers Choice Awards
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

By KFDA Digital
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week.

Crews will be patching in the following areas with traffic controlled by signal lights:

Spur 591 eastbound on Monday, Aug. 16.

RM 1061 westbound at mile markers 96-98 on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

RM 1061 westbound near mile marker 88 on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

The eastbound I-40 entrance ramp between Soncy Road and Coulter Street will be closed on Thursday, Aug. 19 for shoulder paving.

Watch for crews edging curb lines on the I-27 and I-40 frontage roads. This will be a mobile operation, but there will be various ramps closed as crews move through town.

Crews will make patching repairs on the I-40 westbound frontage road between Airport Boulevard and Lakeside Drive.

I-40 projects east of downtown Amarillo:

On Monday, Aug. 16, the right shoulder of I-40 westbound will be closed west of Pullman Road at the Dynamic Message Sign (DMS) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for installation of additional equipment.

On Tuesday, Aug. 17, the I-40 eastbound entrance ramp from Whitaker Road will be closed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for hot mix overlay work on the main I-40 eastbound lanes.

On Wednesday, Aug. 18, the right shoulder of I-40 westbound will be closed west of Pullman Road from 8 am. To 5 p.m. for final work on the DMS.

Also on Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., the right lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed from the I-40/US 287 split to just past the US 287 overpass, with a left lane rolling blockade. This will allow crews to remove the camera pole from the right shoulder of I-40 and move it to the median area.

Elsewhere:

Crews will be performing mill and fill work on US 60 between Canyon and Hereford.

Looking ahead:

Beginning Sunday, Aug. 22, crews will be working overnight milling and laying hot mix on I-27 southbound between Western Street and the I-27/US 60 Canyon split. Watch for various lane closures.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

For the latest road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.

