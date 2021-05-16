Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Traffic Alert: Westbound I-40 traffic switch scheduled to start Wednesday

By KFDA Digital
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane changes this week.

The I-40 and State Loop 335 project, known as Segment B-2 Phase II, is about to enter the second major phase of construction.

The project will extend the I-40 overpasses at Helium Road to accommodate the new SL 335 frontage roads.

The project is currently more than 50% complete with an anticipated completion date in fall of 2022.

Allen Butler Construction, Inc., is the contractor on this $50 million project. Motorists should expect the following changes starting next week:

TRAFFIC SWITCH:

On Wednesday, Aug. 11, westbound I-40 traffic will be switched onto the newly-constructed overpass at Helium Road by 5 p.m.

Eastbound I-40 traffic will be switched onto the newly-constructed overpass at Helium Road by 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16.

This will allow for the construction of the new eastbound I-40 overpass at Helium Road. Traffic will remain in a two-lane configuration with one eastbound lane and one westbound lane on the newly-constructed westbound bridge at Helium Road (see diagram).

TxDOT
TxDOT(TxDOT)

RAMPS:

The entrance ramp to westbound I-40 from Soncy Road and the exit ramp to Hope Road will be opened.

The entrance ramp to eastbound IH 40 from Hope Road and the off ramp to Soncy Road will be closed.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

For the latest road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sheriff's deputy in California collapsed after being exposed to fentanyl during an arrest.
Sheriff’s deputy overdoses after being exposed to fentanyl during arrest
Family asking for justice
‘She was my baby’: Family seeking justice after 13-year-old girl was killed in hit-and-run
Lynn Keene (left) was found dead in her basement, encased in concrete. Officers were searching...
Missing elderly woman found encased in concrete at home
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves the chamber as lawmakers work to advance...
Senate advances $1T infrastructure bill, but GOP hits brakes

Latest News

Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 8/8
Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 8/8
Traffic Alert: Westbound I-40 traffic switch scheduled to start Wednesday
Traffic Alert: Westbound I-40 traffic switch scheduled to start Wednesday
Community gathers for Covered Back to School event
Community gathers for Covered Back to School event
FILE - Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa listens as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks...
Melissa DeRosa, top aide to Gov. Cuomo, resigns amid sexual harassment furor