Bushland softball breaks UIL State record, 3A Regional Quarterfinal Champs

A big game 2 for bushland and Idalou battling it out for the Regional Quarterfinal title.
Bottom of the 3rd, Bushland down looking to tie game, and looks like Sydnee Cotter-Stweart will get it done with a single, sending two Falcons home for the tie game 4 to 4.
Same inning, Falcon’s Kinley Jordan launches one to the grass, and an RBI to get the Bushland lead.
A record breaking hit....Brylee Adams with a home run, over the fence, it is gone, to tie the UIL State home run record with 82 home runs for Bushland High School! After this her sister Jaycee Adams breaks that record, and Bushland now holds it with 84 home runs.
The Lady Falcons are now your 3A Regional Quarterfinal Champions topping Idalou 20 to 10.
Brylee Adams spoke on her record tying homer and what it meant to her to help gain that momentum to allow her sister to break it.
“During the game and in the moment, I don’t think we realized that it happened until we got back into the dugout and we were like, we broke the record! That’s amazing but I’m more happy about the win with my team. Yes, it is a record, and it’s amazing to have but, I’m more happy about this win with my team.”
