Bender’s Hockey Club hosts first annual tournament to raise funds to help the hockey community

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hockey in the Amarillo area has become more popular in recent years, and one hockey club is wanting to make a difference for those wanting to get involved.
The Bender’s Hockey Club hosted their first annual tournament this weekend. They hosted eight teams from around the area as well as from Oklahoma.
Beginners and intermediate players were welcome to gain more experience with the game of hockey.
A raffle was done to raise money to help grow the game, as well as help those that struggle to afford the sport when purchasing equipment, entering tournaments, etc.
The President of the club spoke on what drove their desire to start the raffled tournament.
“People in this community don’t know hockey is here. we hear every day...’Oh there’s hockey in Amarillo?’ Its thriving right now so, we just want to help grow it. the equipment is expensive, we get it so, we are here to help people be able to afford hockey.”
To find out donation information or to get involved with the club, you can visit their website at www.bendershc.com
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.