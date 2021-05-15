Bushland tops Idalou softball game one, baseball games delayed after lightning delay

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High school softball and baseball highlights playoffs continued Friday night, but lightning delays effected local games in Amarillo. The 2A games between Clarendon vs. New Deal and West Texas vs. Smyer were postponed to Saturday. Bushland softball won game one over Idalou 9-2, a win tomorrow send the Lady Falcons to the Regional Semifinals.
Area Baseball Scores
5A: Amarillo High 14, El Paso El Dorado 2 (Game 2: 11 a.m. Saturday at Pecos)
- Randall 12, Canutillo 0 (Game 2: 11 a.m. Saturday at Andrews)
4A: Canyon 2, Clint 3 (Game 2: Noon Saturday at Monahans)
3A: Bushland 3, Denver City 4 (Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday at Lubbock-Cooper)
2A: Memphis 0, New Home 11
- Clarendon 2, New Deal 10 (Game 1: Continues at 10 a.m. Saturday in Lockney)
- West Texas 3, Smyer 3 (Game 1: Continues at 10 a.m. at Amarillo High Sandie Field)
1A: Nazareth 10 (Area Champions), Borden County 2
Regional Quarterfinal Softball Scores
Bushland 9, Idalou 2 (Game 2: Saturday, May 15 at noon at Caprock High)
