Amarillo police investigate death of 1 man after shooting, traffic accident
By KFDA Digital | May 15, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT - Updated May 15 at 4:42 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating the death of one man after a late night traffic accident and shooting.

Friday just before midnight, Amarillo police were called to Amarillo Boulevard and Polk on a major traffic accident where they found Abdul Mohamed, 18, in one of the vehicles suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The APD Homicide Unit is asking you to call 806-378-9468 if you have any information on this incident.

Tips can also be given anonymously online at amapolice.org or Amarillo Crime Stoppers.

