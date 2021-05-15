Amarillo High’s Chris Dees signs to Emmanuel College

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies basketball team celebrated a senior, sharpshooter this afternoon.
Chris Dees put pen to paper to play for Emmanuel College.
The D2 commit ended his senior season in the class 5A State Semifinals and knocked down a total of 56 two-pointers, 46 shots from behind the arc, hitting 46 percent of his attempts. He also tallied 114 rebonds, 86 assists, 45 steals and 5 blocks.
The guard says there’s no better feeling than seeing his life-long dreams come true.
“I knew I was going to play but, I never thought it was actually going to happen. When I signed it means the world to me being able to achieve what I’ve always wanted to achieve since I was five years old.”
