TxDOT adding stop signs on FM 2590 at Country Club Road in Canyon

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Drivers traveling on FM 2590 in Canyon can expect to stop at the intersection of Country Club Road starting next week.
TxDOT is adding stop signs on FM 2590 at Country Club Road to create an all-way stop at the intersection.
Canyon Maintenance Section crews are scheduled to install the stop signs on Monday, May 17.
Advance stop-ahead signs will also be added to let drivers know of the new all-way stop.
The all-way stop aims to improve safety and better control traffic in anticipation of the opening of Spring Canyon Elementary School in fall of 2021.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.