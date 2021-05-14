Two athletes sign letter of intent to compete at the next level

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Palo Duro’s Halima Salat signed her national letter of intent this afternoon.
Salat will be playing women’s basketball at Seward County Community college in Liberal, Kansas.
The senior averaged 13 points a game, 3 assists, 2 rebounds and 2 steals.
Salat says the staff and the ability to improve her craft is what made her choose Seward County
“The coaches are great, I am barely getting to know my teammates but, I know they’re going to be great. I visited the school and I liked the environment so, I just want to get better and continue playing.”
Also, Congratulations to amarillo Hig’s Chloey Coker.
She will be cheering at Dallas Baptist University and joining the 2021 NCA National Championship team. Coker says the atmosphere is what lured her to the school.
“It’s just a beautiful campus and the atmosphere and environment, and all of the people are really amazing. I am just super excited to finally be there.”
