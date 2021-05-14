Texas Jail Association names Potter County official Corrections Officer of the year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Jail Association in Austin, awarded Cpl. Karen Cruz from Potter County Sheriff’s Office as the Corrections Officer of the Year for Texas.
“She is one of our strongest workers and leader as well, all the time running a household with her husband of seven kids. Her heart shines at work and at home because not all of those kids are hers, she adopted her sister’s kids when she was tragically killed in a car accident. Thank you Mrs. Cruz for being a light and an example to all those around you,” said Sheriff Thomas.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.