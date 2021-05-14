Stormy weekend!

The severe weather has come to an end tonight with some left over rain and a south breeze. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be tracking across the area again on Saturday. Main threats with these storms will be large hail and strong winds that could gust to 70 mph. Heavy rain and dangerous lightning will also come with these storms as the move easterly at 40-50 mph. Severe storms will also be likely for Sunday with primarily the same threats likely except storms may move faster across the area at 40-50 mph. Thunderstorms remain a threat through early next week.