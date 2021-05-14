Stormy Weekend Ahead

As we head into our Friday, temperatures are looking to warm up, winds are increasing, and so are storm chances. Starting mainly this afternoon going into this evening, a low pressure system off to our west will send waves of energy across our area, providing lift to the ample moisture in our atmosphere, spurring on severe thunderstorm chances. Right now it looks like our main threats will be strong winds with large hail, and a relatively low tornado risk. Going into the weekend and even early next week, we’ll see regular chances for more rounds of thunderstorms.