Road repair at Continental Parkway between Coulter Street and Liberty Circle, starting Monday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Capitol Projects and Development Engineering Department’s contractor will be doing road repairs, starting Monday.
This repair will require a traffic detour on Continental Parkway between Coulter Street and Liberty Circle.
The parkway will be closed to traffic beginning Monday at 8:00 a.m.
Traffic is expected to reopen at around 6:00 p.m. the same day, depending on weather conditions.
Eastbound traffic on Continental Parkway will be detoured to either Bennington Drive or Rockingham Drive, and westbound traffic will be detoured to Pennsylvania Drive.
