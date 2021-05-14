Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum hosting first Raptor Run event

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum is registering for the May 22 Raptor Run and Dino Fun event.
The first Raptor Run will be done through the WTAMU Campus, followed by dinosaur activities for kids and families to celebrate the newest traveling exhibit to PPHM.
The cost is $50 for adults, $40 for PPHM members and $30 for kids ages four to 12.
The cost includes the race, food and all activities and museum admission.
Registration is due May 15 to get a t-shirt and medal.
to register.
