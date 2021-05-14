Olympic qualifier, WTAMU’s Benjamin Azamati, one of the fastest men in the world

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M men’s track and field team has left a legacy after winning the program’s first Lone Star Conference Championship. The spotlight shined on freshman Benjamin Azamati, one of the fastest men in the world. 23-year-old Azamati has made incredible strides in the sprints. His hidden talent blossomed after landing an invitation to join the West Texas A&M roster in 2019.
“I knew I was going to develop because of the facilities and the type of coaches that they had, so I mean I was very, very happy about it,” said Azamati. “I did everything fast as possible as I could do.”
“As parents, this is what we are looking for, and this is what we hope to achieve,” said Azamati’s father, John. “There is nothing unachievable in this world.”
Azamati surpassed expectations by a mile running a 9.97 second 100 meter dash at the Texas Relays in Austin on March 25, becoming the seventh fastest man in the world for 2021. He broke a 22-year-old Ghana national record, but still sees room for improvement.
“Coming out of the blocks very fast which my coach and I have been working on it,” said Azamati. “I’m thinking those are the things I need to work on to be able to run pretty fast.”
“I think his coach in Ghana did an outstanding job with him. He’s technically very good in the sprints,” said Head Coach Matt Stewart. “You just saw the potential there in every video that we saw him run, and just his attitude and humble.”
Azamati’s former coach at Ghana University found a spark and created a flame that now has a chance to surpass history even greater than the NCAA DII Championships. The Buffs’ freshman punched his ticket to the Tokyo Summer Olympics in the 100 meters, 200, and 4x100 relay.
“Having to go there to represent Ghana, not just Ghana but WT,” said Azamati. “I know there are a lot of people who are in love with what I’m doing in track, so I’m happy about it and I know they are praying for me to go out there and perform well.”
“There are so many athletes in Ghana, and for you (Benjamin) to pass through become top of all, and then representing the nation, words alone can’t express it,” said John.
Ghana has never produced a track and field Olympic medalist, and their last podium appearance was claimed in the 1992 Games in Barcelona.
“The goal is just to be healthy, so I can just go over there and run,” said Azamati. “I’m looking forward to going there to win a medal.”
Azamati plans on training under Stewart for as long as possible leading up to the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games that start Friday, July 23 and run through August 8.
