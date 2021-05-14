Holi Festival of Colors celebration to take place at Starlight Ranch

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Holi festivities are taking place at the Starlight Ranch Sunday.
The Indian Association of Amarillo has invited the community to participate in this year’s festival of colors with dancing, music and food trucks.
Doors open at 2:30 p.m. and color wars, where participants thrown packets of color, will begin at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
The association said the colors represent happiness, love and the freedom to live vibrantly.
Tickets may be purchased at the door for $15, or online for a discounted rate.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.