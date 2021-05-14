FIRST ALERT: Tracking several days of thunderstorm chances for the area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’re tracking what could be the first of several days of thunderstorm chances for the entire area starting today.
A low pressure system will be sending waves of energy across our area, meeting up with ample moisture in the atmosphere, firing off storms in the west then work their way to the east.
In terms of timing, we’ll be watching late afternoon to early evening hours, then overnight in the most extreme cases each day through next Monday.
Looking at anticipated threats, large hail and strong winds will be the most prominent, as storms will be fast moving, and meeting already breezy conditions at times. Hail sizes up to golf ball could be seen at times as well. Thanks to the nature of these storms, the tornado risk is low.
When it comes to flash flooding risk, we likely won’t see any in the first couple of days, but if the same area sees heavy rains over and over, say into early next week, flash flooding could become a concern on already saturated ground.
We’ll be updating this story regularly as severe weather chances continue.
