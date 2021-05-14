Amarillo’s Community Solutions series to cover the American Rescue Plan Act

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The second installment of the city’s Community Solutions program will cover the impact of the American Rescue Plan Act in Amarillo.
ARP is a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill passed by congress and signed into law by President Biden on March 11.
The bill is designed to aid cities and communities in recovery from the economic impact of COVID-19.
“We want and value input from the community as to how Amarillo should prioritize ARP funds,” said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson. “As the nation continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, community discussions such as Community Solutions will be of vital importance in determining how we move forward.”
Community Solutions: American Rescue Plan Act will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Grand Plaza on Monday.
